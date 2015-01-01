Abstract

A billboard can be defined as a large outdoor advertising structure, usually found in high-traffic areas, offering advertising to drivers and pedestrians as well and contributes to provide any information on the availability of products or services as well as displaying government and commercial advertisements. But as a matter of fact, Appropriate attention is not being paid by the relevant authorities in Egypt in applying billboards in order to reduce the consequences on the urban quality of life. Therefore, this paper has concentrated on evaluating the impact of prevalence billboards on urban quality of life at the local level. The data in the study were obtained by: personal observation, face to face interviews and online questionnaire in order to investigate the impact of Installing Billboards on the urban quality of life along selected street in New Cairo City. It has been observed as the display of billboards in the urban environment has implications and involvement on urban quality of life having adverse effects on numerous aspects. Based upon the findings of the research, that installation of billboards had been recommended to be treated as a part of the urban quality of life indicators especially that the urban quality of life has become one of the major socio-economic and political topics. In addition, the study recommends suitable legislation for defining size restrictions and standards standards of size, colour, position of these billboards

Language: en