Abstract

The planning of residential areas has drawn a great deal of interest in past two decades, alongside the considerations and criteria that must be met during planning, including considering the principles of humanization of cities. Humanization of cities is a vital emerging concept that emerged as part of the desire to resolve crises created by the rapid and uncontrolled growth of cities (1). It aims at making cities and residential areas more appropriate for humans and provide them with the means of development and well-being. The research aims to formulate a general framework for activating the role of community participation as one of the most important principles of applying the humanization of cities in the planning of residential areas. This goal is achieved through reviewing the humanization principles of cities and international and Arab initiatives in applying those principles. Moreover, the approach and steps of planning residential areas in Egypt are analyzed, in addition to understanding the procedures for implementing community participation when planning residential areas. Furthermore, international, and Arab case studies of planning urban residential areas by applying humanization principles of cities are investigated. The aim is to define the pillars of formulating the general framework to activate the role of community participation in applying the humanization principles of cities. An initial framework is formulated to be reviewed and developed by experts, specialists, and the administrative bodies responsible for implementing the plans to reach the final framework.





شهد العقدين السابقين اهتماما كبيراً بمجال تخطيط المناطق السكنية والاعتبارات والمعايير الواجب توافرها أثناء تخطيطيها ومنها محاولة مراعاة مبادئ أنسنة المدن، حيث تعتبر أنسنة المدن مفهوم حيوي مستجد جاء ضمن التفكير الجيد في حل الأزمات التي أوجدها النمو المتسارع وغير المتحكم به للمدن (1). وتهدف إلى جعل المدن والمناطق السكنية أكثر ملاءمة للإنسان وتقدِّم له وسائل الارتقاء والمعيشة المناسبة. ويهدف البحث إلى صياغة إطار عام لتفعيل دور المشاركة المجتمعية باعتبارها واحدة من أهم مبادئ تطبيق أنسنة المدن بتخطيط المناطق السكنية.ويتم تحقيق هذا الهدف من خلال عرض لمبادئ أنسنة المدن والمبادرات العالمية والعربية في تطبيق تلك المبادئ. وتحليل منهج وخطوات تخطيط المناطق السكنية في مصر، بالإضافة إلى فهم إجراءات تنفيذ المشاركة المجتمعية عند تخطيط المناطق السكنية. بالإضافة إلى تحليل التجارب العالمية والعربية في تخطيط المناطق السكنية الحضرية بتطبيق مبادئ أنسنه المدن. وذلك بهدف الوصول إلى مرتكزات صياغة الإطار العام لتفعيل دور المشاركة المجتمعية في تطبيق مبادئ أنسنة المدن، ويتم صياغة إطار مبدئي يتم تطويره وتدقيقه ن خلال عرضه على الخبراء والمتخصصين في المجال والأجهزة الإدارية المسؤولة عن تنفيذ المخططات للوصول إلى الإطار النهائي.

