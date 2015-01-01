|
Hamid MS. JES. Journal of Engineering Sciences 2023; 51(3): 162-183.
الإطار العام لتفعيل دور المشاركة المجتمعية في تطبيق مبادئ الأنسنة بتخطيط المناطق السكنية
The planning of residential areas has drawn a great deal of interest in past two decades, alongside the considerations and criteria that must be met during planning, including considering the principles of humanization of cities. Humanization of cities is a vital emerging concept that emerged as part of the desire to resolve crises created by the rapid and uncontrolled growth of cities (1). It aims at making cities and residential areas more appropriate for humans and provide them with the means of development and well-being. The research aims to formulate a general framework for activating the role of community participation as one of the most important principles of applying the humanization of cities in the planning of residential areas. This goal is achieved through reviewing the humanization principles of cities and international and Arab initiatives in applying those principles. Moreover, the approach and steps of planning residential areas in Egypt are analyzed, in addition to understanding the procedures for implementing community participation when planning residential areas. Furthermore, international, and Arab case studies of planning urban residential areas by applying humanization principles of cities are investigated. The aim is to define the pillars of formulating the general framework to activate the role of community participation in applying the humanization principles of cities. An initial framework is formulated to be reviewed and developed by experts, specialists, and the administrative bodies responsible for implementing the plans to reach the final framework.
Language: en