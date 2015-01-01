Abstract

The global aging population is rising rapidly leading to significant impacts on the built environment. Egypt is expected to witness a notable increase in its elderly population, prompting a need for proactive measures to address the challenges and opportunities arising from this demographic shift. Architecture and gerontology are critical fields when understanding the person-environment relationship in later life. However, it is notable that all studies, laws, and research related to the elderly in Egypt have been approached from demographic, social, economic, political, and health, and have predominantly overlooked the significance of the built environment, particularly the relationship between the elderly and their home environment. Therefore, this research paper seeks to bridge this knowledge gap and aims to formulate a conceptual framework that establishes a theoretical basis for creating elderly-friendly home environments in Egypt. This framework is based on the idea of integration between architecture and gerontology through a human-centered design approach that places older adults at the core of attention. the research follows a descriptive-analytical methodology and an inductive approach, by conducting a comprehensive literature review in three main axes: gerontology, architecture, and human-centered design. Through the adoption of this proposed conceptual framework, the body of knowledge on creating elderly-friendly home environments in Egypt stands to be enriched. it can also empower architects, planners, policymakers, and other stakeholders to develop an elderly-friendly home environment; this environment is inclusive, accessible, and usable, supporting the elderly and promoting their health, and well-being, and allowing them "aging in place" independently and safely.

Language: en