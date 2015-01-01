|
Vasilescu, Ilincă C, Tănase M. J. Inst. Eng. India Ser. A 2023; 104(2): 473-482.
Abstract
The object of the present study is the quantification, with the finite element analysis, of the mechanical stress states related to the characteristic geometric-structural discontinuities in the case of the derrick supported chimney (used for noxious gas evacuation). The analysis establishes the states of stresses and deformations that appear during the operation process specific to the installation with the presentation of the safety coefficients related to the analyzed sections.
Deformations; Finite element method; Stress