SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vasilescu, Ilincă C, Tănase M. J. Inst. Eng. India Ser. A 2023; 104(2): 473-482.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1007/s40030-023-00716-x

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The object of the present study is the quantification, with the finite element analysis, of the mechanical stress states related to the characteristic geometric-structural discontinuities in the case of the derrick supported chimney (used for noxious gas evacuation). The analysis establishes the states of stresses and deformations that appear during the operation process specific to the installation with the presentation of the safety coefficients related to the analyzed sections.


Language: en

Keywords

Deformations; Finite element method; Stress

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print