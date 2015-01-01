Abstract

Urban roads in India comprise of a variety of motorized vehicles that share common space with non-motorized vehicles. The traffic conditions become very complex and chaotic due to the presence of side friction on the urban roads. The roadside frictions such as on-street parking, bus stops, road encroachments, etc., are the primary reasons for roadway congestion. They influence the operating performance of vehicles such as speed and acceleration/deceleration characteristics. The present study is carried out to analyse the acceleration and deceleration characteristics of various vehicle types at curbside bus stops. The data for the study was collected using a V-box instrument mounted on different subject vehicle types, at 4 bus stop different locations on four-lane and six-lane divided urban roads in Hyderabad city, India. Speed-distance profiles for different vehicle types are plotted for each bus stop location during the stoppage of a bus and it is divided into three sections for detailed analysis. Dynamic characteristics are analysed using statistical methods at a 95% confidence interval. The linear and non-linear regression analysis has been performed for the development of acceleration and deceleration models for each subject vehicle type traversing the bus stop section. Developed models are validated using the MAPE value which is observed to be less than 5% at all the sections. The paper also attempts to study vehicle acceleration and deceleration behavior at varying approach speeds on different sections such as upstream, bus stop, and downstream. The findings of the present study provide insights for improvement in the geometric design of roadway bus stop and for understanding vehicular dynamic characteristics when traffic stream is interrupted due to a bus stop without bus bay. Vehicle-wise acceleration and deceleration characteristics measured at the bus stop locations may be used as an important input for microscopic simulation studies for realistic replication of field conditions.

