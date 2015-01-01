Abstract

Urban waterlogging is a common issue in many cities, particularly in low-lying areas, especially during heavy rainfall events. Waterlogging refers to the accumulation of water in low-lying areas, which can result in flooding, traffic disruptions, property damage, and health hazards. Addressing this problem requires a coordinated response from government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and other stakeholders to tackle both short-term and long-term challenges. The objective of this study is to develop storage-discharge-frequency (SDF) curve to mitigate floods in a low-lying area, specifically the Debonair society in Thane, Maharashtra. The results indicate that the SDF curve can assist in deciding the optimal combination of detention pond storage and pumping station discharge to reduce peak flow even during extreme frequency rainfall events. As a valuable tool, the SDF curve can help engineers and planning authorities address storm water drainage and water-related difficulties, as well as implement flood protection measures.

