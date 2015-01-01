Abstract

In India, transport infrastructure varies greatly from one state to another, region to region, and city to city. This study aims at identifying the key-performance-indicators for sustainable transportation infrastructure and evaluation of the same through multi-criteria-decision-making tools like factor analysis and structural-equation-modelling (SEM). Research has been conducted through a variety of parameters pertaining to sustainable dimensions in terms of usage as service providers and users. This required extensive examination of internal as well as external components, including those impacting traffic flow, current road conditions, the air quality index, urbanisation patterns, level-of-service evaluations of the road infrastructure, traveller profiles, and their complex interrelationships. Research work was undertaken to analyse sustainable aspects and understand the causal relationships formed by SEM modelling based on sustainable dimension factors with sustainable transportation infrastructure. This study will be staging a strong cause-and-effect link between the performance metrics regarding the creation and redesign of sustainable transportation infrastructure. The key findings of this research will be providing a holistic understanding of the intricate web of sustainable practices and their interdependencies which will help to inform a more subtle and comprehensive approach to the assessment and establishment of transportation infrastructure that complies with today's sustainability requirements.

Language: en