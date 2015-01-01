Abstract

Due to rising population and traffic congestion, the development of multimodal transportation networks has become increasingly vital. The Vadodara city urban transportation system, which includes bus, rail, and metro transportation, is critical for shaping the urban mobility scene. However, the current status of these modes faces issues such as traffic congestion, insufficient connection, inefficient routes, and environmental concerns. A multi-modal transportation approach is suggested to overcome these difficulties. This strategy integrates diverse modes of transportation, makes use of technology for real-time data sharing, and increases last-mile connection. Digital payment methods, efficient route design, and pedestrian and bike infrastructure all help to improve urban mobility. By implementing these ideas, Vadodara can move toward a comprehensive transportation system that provides improved accessibility, reduced congestion, and a greener urban environment.

Language: en