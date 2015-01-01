|
Jones J, Hipp JA, Bocarro JN, Lee KJ. J. Healthy Eat. Act. Living 2023; 3(2): 62-75.
(Copyright © 2023, Prof Pubs)
Regular physical activity is widely considered by public health and parks and recreation professionals as a key determinant of individual and community health and well-being. Prior research has shown that building sustainable health partnerships with community organizations can help parks and recreation departments meet many US health challenges. This study examined the perceptions of North Carolina public parks and recreation directors regarding physical activity and health partnership practices in their communities. Directors from two-hundred and seventy five North Carolina city and county parks and recreation departments were surveyed in the Spring of 2022 to determine 1) directors' effort allocation in promoting physical activity toward vulnerable populations, 2) challenges associated with promoting community physical activity, and 3) differences in effort allocation, future priorities, and partnership among varying director and departmental demographics.
attitudes; barriers; community partnerships; health priorities; perceptions; recreation directors