Abstract

Water-based acrylic resin is used as one of the raw materials with cement, water, and other materials in the preparation of concrete mix. Acrylic resin has the ability to be mixed in any type of mortar and is compatible with all types of acrylic colors. It is also highly resistant to detergents, UV rays, and CO2 gas. It is anti-moss, algae, and bacteria and does not allow the growth and accumulation of these substances on the surface. This material allows structural breathing and easily tolerates negative and positive water pressures and is known as a versatile material in the insulation industry. According to the mentioned chemical properties, the innovation of the present research will be to obtain the most optimal percentage of acrylic resin in the concrete mixture. In this research, first, concrete samples were made with weight percentages (5, 10, and 15%) of acrylic resin and the number of samples was proportional to the number of tests that could be performed; therefore 3 samples were made for each test. After making the samples, the tests: compressive strength, Flexural strength, water absorption test, abrasion test, and surface friction test were done separately on the samples. The results of this research indicate that the use of acrylic resin significantly increases the Flexural strength and abrasion resistance of roller concrete pavement samples.

Language: en