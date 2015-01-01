Abstract

The development of motor vehicle use has reduced irreversible fossil fuels, environmental pollution, and reduced physical mobility, despite significant reductions in travel times, especially over long distances. On the other hand, this saving is not achieved during peak hours, especially at short travel distances. One way to solve this problem, especially in metropolises that face more environmental challenges, is to develop intercity transportation for short distances by bicycle. The purpose of this research is to select the optimal safe bicycle route in District 10 of Mashhad Metropolitan Municipality due to the modernity of the area, high traffic load, and at the same time having the capacity to develop bicycle-based transportation. The research method in this paper is descriptive-analytical and based on Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP). The method is to collect documentary and field information. Multi-criteria analysis of indicators in this research has been done by expert choice software in digital mapping layers and simulated in GIS environment. The input of this model will be the information and documents examined by the target environment and its output will be maps that show the potential of the area's roads to be used as a safe bicycle route. The findings of this study showed that the safety index of intersections and the type of passages with 27% had the highest impact factor and the index of distance to bus stations with an impact factor of 2% had the lowest coefficient of importance. Therefore, it can be concluded that Shahid Rasti Street and Andisheh Boulevard, after Shahed and Shahed Boulevards intersections, have the greatest potential for safe cycling, respectively.

Language: en