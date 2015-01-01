Abstract

An ever-increasing number of fatal and severe injury road crashes have made road safety a long-lasting worldwide challenge. Behind any traffic conflict indicators are assumptions that take them away from the real road crashes. To relax the inelastic assumption, we conducted road crash analysis using multi-body elastoplastic dynamic finite element simulations in Ls-Dyna. We considered different crash scenarios defined by collision angle, relative velocities of vehicles involved, and the area of impact on vehicle bodies. Analyzing vehicle crashes using the law of conservation of energy, we calculated the amount of dissipated energy during a crash. The dissipated energy is revealed as the extent of damage to vehicle bodies during a crash. For each crash scenario, the amount of absorbed energy was calculated, and different modes of failure were observed.

Language: en