Abstract

Today, adaptive traffic control systems with instantaneous and adaptive timing features are used to optimize the timing of intersection traffic signals. One of the most famous adaptive traffic control systems is called SCATS, which architecture and algorithm are lane-based traffic conditions. In SCATS, the intersections traffic flow is identified by induction loops in each street lane, and traffic data is collected from each street lane. Given that in the urban streets of developing countries such as Iran, traffic condition is often heterogeneous, and cars move regardless of street lanes. In this research, the performance of SCATS in two conditions, lane- based and and non-lane-based, has been compared. According to the obtained results, with the implementation of the scenario "SCATS timing based on non-lane-based traffic condition"، the delay, average queue length, and stop time of the intersection on average, 33%, 35%, and 34% less than the current situation of the intersection controlled by SCATS based on lane- base traffic condition. As a result, the traffic condition of the intersection controlled by SCATS based on non-lane-based traffic detection will improve, and SCATS will perform better if it can detect non-lane-based traffic conditions. Accordingly, if SCATS is equipped with more accurate detectors such as cameras that can detect traffic as non-lane-based, the traffic condition of intersections controlled by SCATS can be significantly improved. Finally, with the purpose of correcting the SCATS, the collected data by non-lane-based detecting were used. For each intersection detector, a factor was determined to correct the degree of saturation that is the most important parameter of the SCATS algorithm, and SCATS timing is done optimally. Based on the results, by applying a correction factor obtained based on non-lane-based detecting to each detector, the intersection's delay, average queue length, and stopping time have been reduced by 38%, 40%, and 42%.

Language: en