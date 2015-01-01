SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Nat. Ment. Health 2023; 1(10): 693-694.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s44220-023-00142-9

Mental health, like physical health, is an intrinsic and universal aspect of the human condition. The observance of World Mental Health Day is a reminder that mental health is not just an individual concern but a collective one, deeply intertwined with the broader pursuit of improved mental health and being, sustainable development, and human rights.


Neuropsychology

