|
Citation
|
Whitfield-Gabrieli S, Evins AE. Nat. Ment. Health 2023; 1(10): 695-696.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The surging demand for adolescent mental health care has been declared a crisis by the US Surgeon General, UK and European health officials and pediatric health organizations. Demand for mental health services has broadly outstripped capacity, reducing access to current gold-standard treatments, which, although lifesaving for many, are only effective for a minority of those who use them.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Learning and memory; Neuroscience