Abstract

In recent years, digital phenotyping and mobile sensing technologies have advanced, allowing the study of the digital traces that people leave through their interactions with smartphones and other devices connected to the internet-of-things. Digital phenotyping and mobile sensing provide insights into the mental health of populations by allowing the evaluation of patterns of technology use, including screen time, app usage, and GPS data (people carry their phones everywhere)1. These technological tools constitute promising ways of providing policymakers with real-time insights, with the COVID-19 pandemic offering a powerful example2. COVID-19 mitigation policies enacted during the height of the pandemic -- including social distancing and severe lockdowns -- were among the measures that affected the mental health and wellbeing of populations3. But in most cases these effects were known only retrospectively, limiting policymakers' access to data that could inform cost-benefit analyses and allow nimble policymaking, enabling them to weigh the burden of mental ill health arising from the implemented policies against the costs of contracting COVID-19

