Abstract

War is one of the greatest atrocities, with serious consequences for both the belligerent andnon-belligerent sides. The consequences of a war, at least on a mental level, are very shocking andinvolve actors of all kinds, starting with people, fauna, flora, the environment and the whole ecosystem.In the context of the war scenery on the Ukraine-Russia front, the concept of trauma is directlycorrelated with various mental illnesses in the field of anxiety disorders, depression and even chronicstress. The lack of positive, definite predictions feeds even more the chaos of anxiety correlated withthe depression generated by the contextual situation. New gloomy horizons are expected in the realmof affective disorders, either of an anxious or depressive nature, which will require the attention ofmental health specialists, being asked to face a new pandemic "wave", this time the virus showing"mutations" at geopolitical.level.

Language: en