Abstract

Job satisfaction is an indicator of organizational effectiveness and organizational and dispositional factors influence it. The goal of this article is to provide a micro-perspective on the relationship that is frequently created between job satisfaction and anger and to demonstrate the correlation between them in student research. The objectives of the research aimed at carrying out a theoretical investigation so as to define specialized concepts and identify previous studies in the field of research; conducting research in order to determine the correlation between the two investigated dimensions, job satisfaction and anger, among students from the Psychology program, second year, distance learning, from Titu Maiorescu University. The research results confirm the supported hypotheses and show that the two investigated dimensions, job satisfaction, and anger, correlate negatively because when the job satisfaction variable increases, the anger variable decreases.

