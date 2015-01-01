Abstract

Aggression and violence take different forms, starting from aggressive behaviour manifestedeither physically or symbolically; aggressive behaviour manifested by the use of physical force; or byother types of aggressive behaviour, such as name-calling; but all of them ultimately result in injury tothe other. In addition to aggressive behaviour, violent behaviour should also be taken into account:harassment, teasing, name-calling, mimicking, taunting, threatening, bullying, hitting, physicallypushing the other person. The literature talks about the fact that the phenomenon of aggression takesthe form of bullying and mobbing.In order to combat aggression in the school environment, it is notenough just to create a relationship between teacher and pupil, but also to create a relationship betweenparent and teacher, because the pupil returns to the family environment at the end of the school day,and the family has the implicit role of being involved in the moral and other education of thechild.Various programmes to prevent and combat aggression and violence in schools have been carriedout in schools under the aegis of various specialist organisations, including that of the Ministry ofEducation, and yet these phenomena are increasing at a worrying rate.

Language: en