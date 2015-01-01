Abstract

Adolescence is considered a period of extended behavioral opportunity. Adolescents beginto make choices within a behavioral ecology that were not available to them during childhood. Studyvolume, decisions to smoke, drink alcohol, choosing friends, managing health-related behaviors areemerging issues in the decision-making process of many teenagers. Transitional behaviors are definedas behaviors that adolescents overtly or implicitly use to signal upcoming adulthood. These behaviorsmay have other purposes, but at least part of their status is to socially represent the transitionalcharacteristics of adolescence.

