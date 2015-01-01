SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Susanu N. New Trends Psychol. 2023; 5(1): 30-34.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Danubius University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Adolescence is considered a period of extended behavioral opportunity. Adolescents beginto make choices within a behavioral ecology that were not available to them during childhood. Studyvolume, decisions to smoke, drink alcohol, choosing friends, managing health-related behaviors areemerging issues in the decision-making process of many teenagers. Transitional behaviors are definedas behaviors that adolescents overtly or implicitly use to signal upcoming adulthood. These behaviorsmay have other purposes, but at least part of their status is to socially represent the transitionalcharacteristics of adolescence.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; judgments; moral; social, behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print