Abstract

In its nature, humans are social beings, and for this reason, relationships play a crucial rolein the daily activities of every individual. In the case of romantic relationships, the behaviors of eachpartner represent a very important factor in deciding whether or not the relationship is going to last.Behaviors stemming from certain personal disorders influence the way the relationship unfolds. Thispaper identifies and details both the challenges faced by partners who suffer from major depressivedisorder and those faced by individuals who are in a relationship with someone diagnosed with majordepressive disorder.

