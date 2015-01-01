Abstract

Attributional theories investigate the psychological consequences of causal attributions; thatis, perceived causes of events. Since causal attributions are related to behaviors in a wide range ordomains, it is possible that they are also influential in driving context. This study aims to conduct apreliminary investigation of the relationship between causal explanations and subsequent behavior intraffic context. A total of 397 participants (145 female, 252 male) completed a survey battery composedof demographic information form, the Causal Dimension Scale-II, the Driver Skill Inventory, and theDriver Behavior Questionnaire.



RESULTS showed that as opposed to the original use of the CDSII, causalexplanations in driving were grouped around 3 dimensions, namely personal control, external control,and stability. Stability of weaknesses was negatively associated with positive behaviors and safetyskills; whereas the relationships were reversed for stability of strengths. Stability of strengths was alsoassociated with decreased ordinary violations and errors. This study was an initial research investigatingthe relationship between causal attributions and human factors in driving.



RESULTS of it open newwindows for those researchers who are interested in the topic.

