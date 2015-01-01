|
Fındık G, Özbay, Öz B, Lajunen T, Özkan T. New Trends Psychol. 2023; 5(2): 117-136.
(Copyright © 2023, Danubius University)
unavailable
unavailable
Attributional theories investigate the psychological consequences of causal attributions; thatis, perceived causes of events. Since causal attributions are related to behaviors in a wide range ordomains, it is possible that they are also influential in driving context. This study aims to conduct apreliminary investigation of the relationship between causal explanations and subsequent behavior intraffic context. A total of 397 participants (145 female, 252 male) completed a survey battery composedof demographic information form, the Causal Dimension Scale-II, the Driver Skill Inventory, and theDriver Behavior Questionnaire.
Language: en
causal attributions; causal dimensions; driver behavior; driving skill