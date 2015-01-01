Abstract

The roundabout is one type of at-grade intersection commonly seen in many countries. The evaluation of roundabout safety is usually counted on conflict analysis of the roundabout traffic due to random and limited records of real accidents. This paper surveyed published papers and reports that investigate the role of traffic conflicts in roundabout safety evaluation. It summarized the definitions and observation methods of roundabout conflicts and classified the attributing factors of roundabout conflicts and the countermeasures to control the conflicts. This study found that although unique traffic flow movements at roundabouts create special patterns of roundabout conflicts, the methods of roundabout conflict analysis used in most existing studies were inherited from the studies of highway or cross-intersection conflicts, including conflict definitions, conflict measurements, and thresholds of conflict severity. Special or improper designs of roundabout configurations or basic geometry elements could arouse roundabout conflicts. The most common vehicle-to-vehicle conflicts were entering-circulating conflicts, sideswipe conflicts, and exiting-circulating conflicts. The conflicts among vehicles and vulnerable road users (VRUs) easily evolved into serious collisions, but these conflicts did not get deserved attention in previous studies. Drivers' familiarity with roundabouts also affected road users' safety. Traffic signs and pavement markings were commonly used to control roundabout conflicts, while traffic signals were more effective methods for the roundabouts with uneven distribution of approaching traffic or high traffic volume. Based on the analysis of existing studies, this paper pointed out seven future directions of further research in term of conflict measurement, data collection, infrastructure and access management, geometry, drivers and VRUs, signal control, and vehicle control.

Language: en