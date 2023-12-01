Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among U.S. youth. More information on the health and economic burden of the most frequent assault mechanisms-or, causes (e.g., firearms, cut/pierce)-can support the development and implementation of effective public health strategies. Using nationally representative data sources, this study estimated the annual health and economic burden of U.S. youth violence by injury mechanism.



METHODS: In 2023, CDC's WISQARS provided the number of homicides and nonfatal assault ED visits by injury mechanism among U.S. youth aged 10-24 years in 2020, as well as the associated average economic costs of medical care, lost work, morbidity-related reduced quality of life, and value of statistical life. The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project Nationwide Emergency Department Sample provided supplemental nonfatal assault incidence data for comprehensive reporting by injury mechanism.



RESULTS: Of the $86B estimated annual economic burden of youth homicide, $78B was caused by firearms, $4B by cut/pierce injuries, and $1B by unspecified causes. Of the $36B billion estimated economic burden of nonfatal youth violence injuries, $19B was caused by struck by/against injuries, $3B by firearm injuries, and $365M by cut/pierce injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The lethality of assault injuries affecting youth when a weapon is explicitly or likely involved is high-firearms and cut/pierce injuries combined account for nearly all youth homicides compared to one-tenth of nonfatal assault injury ED visits. There are numerous evidence-based policies, programs, and practices to reduce the number of lives lost or negatively impacted by youth violence.

Language: en