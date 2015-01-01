Abstract

Addressing gender violence from the health system effectively, still involves addressing numerous challenges. If gender violence is suffered by women with one or more situations of personal and social vulnerability, intervention is surrounded by formidable difficulties.



In these heterogeneous situations, early detection is urgent, as well as professional support adapted to each woman with her particular context. The intersectional approach to gender violence provides useful tools for actions in these complex scenarios, full of suffering and fragility.



This article mentions the common and specific needs of the most vulnerable women. Recommendations are offered to improve the intervention to be developed from the health system - a privileged space for this - to understand and accompany these women in their diversity, with the most effective services and resources, in coordination with the rest of the social protection systems and entities.



===



Abordar la violencia de género desde el sistema sanitario con eficacia implica acometer numerosos retos todavía. Si la violencia de género la sufren mujeres con una o más situaciones de vulnerabilidad personal y social, la intervención se rodea de dificultades formidables.



En estas situaciones heterogéneas se hace urgente la detección precoz, así como un acompañamiento profesional adaptado a cada mujer con su contexto particular. El enfoque interseccional de la violencia de género aporta herramientas útiles para las actuaciones en estos escenarios tan complejos, llenos de sufrimiento y de fragilidad.



En este artículo se mencionan las necesidades comunes y específicas de las mujeres con mayor vulnerabilidad. Se ofrecen recomendaciones para mejorar la intervención a desarrollar desde el sistema sanitario --espacio privilegiado para ello-- para comprender y acompañar a estas mujeres en su diversidad, con los servicios y recursos más eficaces, en coordinación con el resto de sistemas y entidades de protección social.

Language: es