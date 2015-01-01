Abstract

Disentangling the connections between subjective and psychological well-being may help practitioners identify effective targets of intervention to promote mental health in school settings. Based on theoretical foundations of well-being, the present study utilized psychometric network analysis to explore prospective associations between the subjective and psychological well-being of adolescents over 2 years. To this end, a cross-sectional network was estimated at Time 1 (n = 560) and Time 2 (n = 281), followed by a longitudinal network incorporating individual changes across time points in each component (n = 235). The networks included different indicators of subjective (e.g., life satisfaction, positive affect, negative affect) and psychological well-being measured by means of self-reported questionnaires. The results revealed direct connections between indicators of subjective and psychological well-being over time. Positive affect, especially feeling happy and satisfied, exhibited most of these connections. Only one negative longitudinal association emerged, which involved negative affect (e.g., feeling worried) and psychological well-being. The suitability of the network approach to represent the structure of subjective and psychological well-being can be used to widen research on adolescents' well-being. Considering the longitudinal associations identified, the present study makes an exploratory hypothesis to propose specific connectors between subjective and psychological well-being as potential targets for interventions aimed at promoting adolescents' mental health.

