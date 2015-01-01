|
Citation
|
Song J, Zhao J, Liu T, Li Y, Dang X, Wang W. Med. Sci. Monit. 2023; 29: e942346.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Medical Science International)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38142297
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND Osteoporosis is a systemic chronic disease characterized by bone mineral density (BMD) reduction. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of osteoporosis and fracture risks in northwestern China and investigate the related anthropometric risk factors. MATERIAL AND METHODS Between July 2022 and August 2022, 1429 participants (1295 females, 134 males) with measured BMD were recruited to participate in this cross-sectional study. Data on height, weight, and T score were collected. Spearman's correlation and multiple linear regression analysis were used to investigate the relationships between various demographic factors and BMD and the 10-year risk of major osteoporotic fracture (MO) and hip fracture (HP).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; China/epidemiology; *Osteoporosis/epidemiology; *Osteoporotic Fractures; Absorptiometry, Photon; Bone Density