Abstract

BACKGROUND Osteoporosis is a systemic chronic disease characterized by bone mineral density (BMD) reduction. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of osteoporosis and fracture risks in northwestern China and investigate the related anthropometric risk factors. MATERIAL AND METHODS Between July 2022 and August 2022, 1429 participants (1295 females, 134 males) with measured BMD were recruited to participate in this cross-sectional study. Data on height, weight, and T score were collected. Spearman's correlation and multiple linear regression analysis were used to investigate the relationships between various demographic factors and BMD and the 10-year risk of major osteoporotic fracture (MO) and hip fracture (HP).



RESULTS The overall prevalence of osteoporosis in northwest China was 42.34%, with 44.56% in females and 20.90% in males. Age negatively affects females' T scores (r=-0.304, P<0.05), and height positively influences both sexes' T scores (r=0.059 P<0.05). Age (r=0.148, P<0.05) and height were positive predictors of MO (r=0.027, P<0.05), while weight was a negative predictor (r=-0.035, P<0.05). The conclusion for HP was consistent with that of MO, except for the T score, which was a positive predictor of HP (r=0.014, P<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS The prevalence of osteoporosis in northeast China is high. The association between anthropometric parameters and osteoporosis in adults in northwest China is different between sexes.

