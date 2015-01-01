Abstract

At a merging section of freeways, the mainline traffic flow conflicts with the traffic flow from an onramp, which often causes traffic congestion. To mitigate this conflict, it is important to dynamically manage the lane utilization on the mainline at bottleneck points. Recently, connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) are expected to be widely used on freeways. Guiding CAVs to change lane to avoid conflicts with merging vehicles may alleviate traffic congestion. In this paper, we propose a novel dynamic lane guidance system that can dynamically manage the lane changes in the merging sections with urban freeway ramps. In the proposed system, CAVs are guided to change lane at the lanes upstream of bottlenecks according to traffic conditions, which are detected by the following two methods: 1) cross-sectional vehicle speed information obtained from traffic detectors and 2) vehicle speed information obtained from driving trajectories based on probe data. Then, the effectiveness of the proposed dynamic lane guidance system is evaluated by a microscopic traffic simulator, Vissim, which is calibrated to reproduce the observed traffic states based on full vehicle trajectory data collected at the section near the Tsukamoto merge area on the Hanshin Expressway Route 11 Ikeda Line in Japan. As a result, the obtained results showed that dynamic lane guidance is effective in reducing overall travel time, thus demonstrating the usefulness of dynamic lane guidance. It was also found that traffic control based on partial vehicle information, such as probe data, is sufficiently effective.

