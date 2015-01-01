Abstract

This study proposes a three-stage framework for real-time crash likelihood and severity prediction. Firstly, a real-time crash likelihood prediction model was developed. Secondly, a real-time crash severity clustering model was proposed to cluster the crashes into different severity levels. Thirdly, a severity clustering validation model was developed to assess the performance of the proposed severity clustering model. Extensive data processing techniques were employed to collect real-time features from State Road 408 in Orlando, Florida, and a total of 6,750,072 events (625 crash events and 6,749,447 non-crash events) along with 24 real-time features were used. To develop the crash likelihood prediction model, nine machine-learning techniques were attempted, and the convolutional neural network model was found to provide the best result with respect to the sensitivity (0.916), false alarm rate (0.111), and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (0.967). Davies-Bouldin index criteria were used to find the detector location that generated the most accurate traffic information to cluster the crashes into severity levels, and based on this traffic information, k-means clustering was applied to develop the severity clustering model. Finally, a severity clustering validation model was developed after investigating nine machine-learning techniques to validate the developed severity clustering model, and the decision tree model provided the best results based on three levels of sensitivity and specificity values. The developed framework has the potential to help traffic management centers to warn road users or develop transportation systems management and operations strategies in real time to avoid crashes or minimize the severity and, thus, can significantly contribute to improving road safety.

Language: en