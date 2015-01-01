Abstract

This study seeks to contextualize the literature related to the urban transport of people and health. The methodology consisted of a systematic literature review, considering papers published between 2016 and 2021. Some 438 articles were selected for the initial analysis. It was observed that the most recurrent themes were analyses on transportation accessibility and health, and the impacts of active transportation and the built environment on health. Some 173 articles on travel behavior impacts were thoroughly analyzed. The most commonly evaluated health determinants were level of physical activity and obesity. Some studies applied standard questionnaires for health self-assessments. The analyses showed that mental/psychological well-being can have multiple dimensions. Most studies evaluated health determinants using statistical tools, specifically regression models and structural equation models. Health impact assessment was also applied recurrently in the analyzed articles. This study presents theoretical and practical implications, contributing to the state-of-the-art by theoretically deepening understandings of the relationships between transport and health. We also highlighted health aspects, methods, and data collection instruments that could be used in future studies. A better understanding of these relationships can also aid in developing public transportation strategies and policies that help move people and promote social-economic development, while also positively affecting individual physical and mental well-being.

