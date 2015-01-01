Abstract

This study develops safety performance functions (SPFs) for "fatal and injury" (FI) commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crashes (here, a CMV is defined as a large truck or a bus) at both signalized and unsignalized intersections in Kentucky. Five count-response regression models--negative binomial, Conway-Maxwell-Poisson, heterogeneous Conway-Maxwell-Poisson, zero-inflated Conway-Maxwell-Poisson, and zero-inflated heterogeneous Conway-Maxwell-Poisson (ZI-HTCMP)--were developed and compared at each of the selected signalized and unsignalized intersections. FI CMV intersection-related crash data in Kentucky over a period of five years (2015 to 2019) were used. Information on road-specific characteristics, for example, shoulder width, median width and type, International Roughness Index (IRI) value, and traffic volume (including annual average daily traffic [AADT] and heavy vehicle percentage [HVP]) was collected. Additionally, information on intersection-specific characteristics, for example, number of through lanes and presence of exclusive left- and right-turn lanes on major and minor roads, was collected using Google Maps' street view time slider back to the crash year. For both signalized and unsignalized intersections, the ZI-HTCMP model (with a varying dispersion parameter) outperformed the other comparative models. With regard to signalized intersections, a speed limit of greater than 45 mph on the major road, a speed limit greater than 45 mph on the minor road, and a median on the major road wider than 3 ft were significantly associated with increased FI CMV crashes. As far as unsignalized intersections were concerned, higher major road AADT, 4-legged configuration, a speed limit greater than 45 mph on the major road, and an IRI value of greater than 100 for the major road were significantly associated with increased FI CMV crashes. The SPF results (for each of the signalized and unsignalized intersections) were then used to identify the top 10 hazardous locations for each intersection type.

Language: en