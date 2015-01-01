Abstract

Across the U.S.A., cities are increasingly prioritizing the implementation and enhancement of cycle facilities and networks. One of the goals of this effort is to enhance the safety and comfort of the urban cycling experience. Some of the implemented and planned facility improvements include protected cycle lanes, turning boxes, and newer control devices such as bicycle signal faces. The introduction of the bicycle signal face increases intersection complexity and can influence people's perceptions of safety and comfort. Often, the bicycle signal symbol is the only distinguishing feature of a bicycle signal, and this could lead to user confusion. This paper describes the results of an online survey conducted in Austin, Texas, which aimed to understand people's perceptions of bicycle signal faces. The survey was conducted after the installation of experimental bicycle signal faces at 12 intersections throughout the city. The paper also presents the results from a combination of stated and revealed preferences to compare people's perceptions with their real-life experience of dedicated bicycle signals with bicycle signal faces. In general, perceptions of satisfaction, comfort, compliance, and safety in relation to bicycle signals are positive. For many of the questions, positive perceptions improved with decreasing age, increasing cycling frequency, access to a bicycle, or an encounter with experimental bicycle signals. The most polarizing respondent characteristics are access to a bicycle, cycling frequency, and level of cycling comfort.

