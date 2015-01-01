Abstract

Over the last decade, there has been rising interest in automated driving systems and adaptive cruise control (ACC). Controllers based on reinforcement learning (RL) are particularly promising for autonomous driving, being able to optimize a combination of criteria such as efficiency, stability, and comfort. However, RL-based controllers typically offer no safety guarantees. In this paper, we propose SECRM (the Safe, Efficient, and Comfortable RL-based car-following Model) for autonomous car-following that balances traffic efficiency maximization and jerk minimization, subject to a hard analytic safety constraint on acceleration. The acceleration constraint is derived from the criterion that the follower vehicle must have sufficient headway to be able to avoid a crash if the leader vehicle brakes suddenly. We critique safety criteria based on the time-to-collision (TTC) threshold (commonly used for RL controllers), and confirm in simulator experiments that a representative previous TTC-threshold-based RL autonomous-vehicle controller may crash (in both training and testing). In contrast, we verify that our controller SECRM is safe, in training scenarios with a wide range of leader behaviors, and in both regular-driving and emergency-braking test scenarios. We find that SECRM compares favorably in efficiency, comfort, and speed-following to both classical (non-learned) car-following controllers (intelligent driver model, Shladover, Gipps) and a representative RL-based car-following controller.

Language: en