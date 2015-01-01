Abstract

This study examines the correlates of the Modal Access Gap (MAG) between transit and automobile to employment opportunities in the 45 most populated American metropolitan areas by testing spatial lag regression models and employing the bivariate local indicator of spatial autocorrelation (BiLISA) at the census block group geographical level. Four findings are discerned. First, MAG is positive regardless of the metropolitan area and travel-time threshold and ranges from 0.22 to 0.98. This indicates transit trails automobile in offering access to employment opportunities. Second, millennials and carless households tend to reside in areas with a narrower MAG, while people with disabilities reside in areas with a wider MAG. Third, areas with a high share of carless households and relatively low transit access to employment opportunities are primarily clustered in the suburbs and exurbs of American metropolitan areas. Fourth, the MAG disproportionately affects socially vulnerable populations, including the elderly, people with disabilities, low-income households, Hispanics, and African Americans. Compared with the national average, modal access inequity is prevalent for the elderly in 27, for people with disabilities in 22, for low-income households in 17, for Hispanics in 14, and for African Americans in 12 metropolitan areas. This research is a necessary step forward for instilling social equity into transport planning strategies in parallel with governmental efforts.

