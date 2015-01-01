Abstract

Driven by the vision of eliminating road fatalities, Vision Zero initiatives have been widely adopted by many cities around the world, with significant investment of resources in various safety countermeasures. However, there is still a lack of reliable quantitative evidence on the effectiveness of those countermeasures on the traffic conflict frequency at intersections. This research attempts to address this challenge with a combination of case-control and cross-sectional studies, aiming at quantifying the safety effects of three commonly applied Vision Zero countermeasures, namely, leading pedestrian interval, no right turn on red, and installation of a dedicated bicycle lane. A case study was conducted using video trajectory data from 10 signalized intersections in the City of Toronto, Canada. The traffic interactions between vehicles and vulnerable road users were extracted using a video data processing platform, and two surrogate measures of safety, including post-encroachment time and conflict speed, were obtained, and then used to classify the conflict severity into different levels. A comparative analysis using mixed-effects negative binomial regression was conducted to quantify the impacts of different treatments on the frequency of traffic conflicts under specific road weather and traffic conditions. The results show that these three types of traffic countermeasures can effectively reduce the frequency of high-risk and moderate-risk traffic conflicts, moderated by various traffic exposure and weather and environmental conditions and accessible pedestrian signals. These findings could help road safety engineers and decision makers make better informed decisions on their road safety initiatives and projects.

