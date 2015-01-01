Abstract

Fighting and forced displacement are related to disability, mortality, and mental health illnesses. The current war in the Gaze Strip has resulted in children and adolescents leaving their academies and forced displacements into bomb shelters, parking bunches, and refugee structures. The trauma fears that Gaze children are facing possibly put enormous pressure on their physical and mental health, which may be borne throughout their lives. The slaughter of thousands of children is a comprehensive inhumanity. The sense of humanity in a battleground is to help relieve sorrow in the Gaza Strip, save lives and health, and provide consideration for human beings. All human activists hope for emergency aid to healthcare systems in the Gaza Strip. We call upon the UNICEF, WHO, and International Committee of the Red Cross to strengthen its struggles to accomplish humanitarian hospital visits, deliver medical help, and ensure contact with healthcare workers. We hope the entire international medical community will stand with hospitals in the Gaza Strip and criticize this invasion. Gaze, currently sorrowed from fighting, needs agencies with specialists, budgets, and supplies to equip them with necessities, social support, and suitable screening. Also, developing rehabilitation schedules with admiringly educated specialists is necessary to supply the children with adequate coping strategies. Also, the media should recreate an intensive function in the battle period in generating schedules that support children adjusting to routine lives.

Language: fa