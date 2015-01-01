|
Irshaid M, Abu-Eisheh S. Ain Shams Eng. J. 2023; 14(11): e102523.
This study aims to investigate the feasibility of using the Adaptive Neuro-Fuzzy Inference System (ANFIS) and Multiple Linear Regression (MLR) for modelling home-based trip generation in Salfit City, Palestine. The research compares the performance of these two methods and provides insights into their efficiency for different trip purposes. The methodology involves developing separate trip generation models for various purposes, including total daily household trips generated (HBALL), home-based work (HBW), home-based education (HBE), and other home-based trips (HBO). The underlying principles and implementation details of the ANFIS architecture are also discussed.
Adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system; Home-based trip generation; Multiple linear regression; Travel demand modelling