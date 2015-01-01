Abstract

To date, only 1 746 bridges have been reported to collapse due to various effects. Of these accidents, 1 001 are due to hydraulic causes (friction, leaching), 520 collisions or overloads, 52 fires and only 19 times an earthquake caused the damage. Currently, there is no standard specifically developed for the fire behaviour of bridges. Therefore the designer can decide what methodology he wants to use during the design process. Two bridge fires have occurred in Hungary over the past three years. In this paper, the authors present the experiences of the fire investigation and the suggestions for the restoration.

