Citation
Alghamdi S, Algethami A, Tan T. Ain Shams Eng. J. 2024; 15(1): e102328.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Ain Shams University, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Vehicle-camel collision is a persistent issue in countries where population of camels is high such as Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the research is to introduce a new solution to eliminate this issue. Previous solutions, such as fencing the sides of the roads, designing better camel warning signs and fining camel owners when camels cross high traffic roads, are either expensive, ineffective, or hard to implement. Therefore, in this work, we harness the power of deep learning to tackle this problem. In particular, we use state-of-the-art deep learning object detectors to detect camels on roads with high accuracy.
Language: en
Keywords
Object detection; Vehicle-camel collision; Yolo v3; Yolo v4