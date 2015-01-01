Abstract

This study aimed to identify and evaluate the primary safety factors that contribute to accidents in downstream oil and gas construction projects in Malaysia. A quantitative approach was used, including a pilot survey and a main survey of individuals involved in these types of projects. Exploratory factor analysis (EFA) was performed on the pilot survey data, and structural equation modeling (SEM) was conducted on the main survey results. The study identified several critical safety factors, including inadequate safety training, insufficient safety procedures, and inadequate supervision. The findings provide insights into the significant safety elements in Malaysia's oil and gas construction industry and may aid in improving both theoretical and practical aspects of construction safety in this field. This research helps to fill a gap in knowledge regarding construction safety in Malaysia's oil and gas sector by highlighting the most important contributors to accidents in this industry.

