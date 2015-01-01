Abstract

Biophilic design is a new approach that can enhance human psychological well-being. Most recent studies focus on applying biophilic design to hospitals or office buildings, not academic buildings. While usually ignored, students' level of satisfaction is one of the most important key indicators for a successful learning environment. This paper aims to identify the biophilic design attributes that can potentially contribute to enhancing the students' level of satisfaction. This will be done through an experimental research design using virtual reality in a design studio at The British University in Egypt. Each participant (N = 52) was exposed to the existing condition and then the virtual experience. Before and following each exposure, cognitive and performance assessments were administered, this assessment was analyzed with the use of SPSS.



RESULTS show a highly positive impact of Natural Lighting, Natural Ventilation Greenery, Large Windows, Indirect Connection to Nature, and Natural Finishing Material on the student's level of satisfaction.

