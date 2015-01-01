Abstract

Background:

The sense of the quality of life is an important variable, especially in the context of the profession; therefore it seems essen-tial to capture the variables that predict this construct. The aim of the article was to show how self-esteem, emotional in-telligence and social competences explain the sense of quality of life in a group of illusionists (N = 53).



Participants and procedure:

Results:

Among the predictors that explained the sense of quality of life to the greatest extent (in the psychosocial, subjective and metaphysical spheres) were the acceptance of emotions and social competences. Stage experience turned out to be a moderator of the relation between emotional intelligence and the subjective sphere of the sense of quality of life.



Conclusions:

The conducted research may constitute the basis for changing the approach to everyday functioning in order to improve the sense of quality of life..

