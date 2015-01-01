Abstract

This study aimed to determine the consequences of parents staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic on the prevalence of parental violence against children. The researcher used a descriptive-analytical technique in this study, and the sample consisted of 350 children who were abused by their parents. The researcher designed a questionnaire to identify the most common forms of parental violence (physical, sexual, verbal, economic, and psychological) against children as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results showed that parents staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a high prevalence of risks of parental violence against children, at 79.84%. Verbal violence ranked first at 21.3%, followed by psychological violence at 21%. Physical violence came in third place at 20.5%, economic violence at 18.7%, and sexual violence at 18.5%. One of the most important recommendations of this study is the necessity to take a set of serious measures, such as strengthening family values between parents and children, in order to strengthen the family unit in times of crisis, in general, and during the COVID-19 crisis, in particular.

Language: en