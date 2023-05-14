|
Alshannaq M, Imam R, Alsarayreh DW. Int. Rev. Civil Eng. 2023; 14(5).
(Copyright © 2023, Praise Worthy Prize)
The quantity and range of research examining the severity of injuries in road accidents have expanded dramatically in recent years. This research investigates the relationships between injury severity levels and their causes. It develops new effective countermeasures that may contribute to reducing the severity of injuries caused by accidents using Machine learning - Random Forest (RF) and Logistic Regression- to model injury severity of traffic accidents in Jordan through R programming language. According to Gini's Improvement Index (GII), the most significant is Accident Primary Type (APT), which has a 16% improvement index. Still, according to the P-value, all variables were insignificant. Random forest of a tree-based classification and regression methodology applied to data with 500 trees has the advantage of diminishing overfitting without affecting prediction accuracy; the number of variables tried at each split is two, and the split between them is two.
