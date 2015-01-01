|
Ciccone JR, Fisher J, Jones JCW. Behav. Sci. Law 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38145476
Civil litigation involving the forensic neuropsychiatric evaluation of a personal injury case requires an assessment of damages and causation. The expert witness is obliged to integrate data from three critical sources of information: the review of records; the results of neuropsychological testing; and the findings from the clinical examination. In civil litigation involving a personal injury claim, the expert witness can be expected to address causation and prognosis of any neuropsychiatric damages. We discuss the undertaking of a forensic neuropsychiatric evaluation, psychiatric disorders often encountered in personal injury litigation, provide case vignettes and describe a number of special types of forensic neuropsychiatric evaluations, for example, Workers' Compensation, VA Disability and Social Security Disability.
posttraumatic stress disorder; forensic psychiatric expert examination; malingering; neuropsychological testing; TBI evaluation