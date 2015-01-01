Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to characterize the demographic, clinical, and radiological features of gunshot wound (GSW) patients as well as identify predictors of prolonged hospitalization.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, a consecutive sampling method was used, including all patients with GSWs in any anatomical region. Data collection included demographic and clinical information, radiological findings, treatment specifics, and outcome variables, such as hospitalization length of stay (LOS) as the primary outcome. To identify predictive factors associated with prolonged LOS, logistic regression analysis was used.



RESULTS: We studied 212 GSW cases, including 95.8% were men and 4.2% were women. The mean age of the studied group was 30.17±7.80 years. GSWs occurred in extremities (80.2%), abdomen (9.0%), thorax (4.7%), and head or neck (5.2%). Two patients (0.9%) had both abdominal and thoracic GSWs. The most prevalent radiological study was an X-ray (83.0%). Patients with head and neck GSWs had the longest emergency department stay, while patients with abdominal GSW patients had the shortest (p=0.068). The highest rates of blood product transfusion were observed in abdominal GSWs (63.2%), emergency surgery (63.2%), and ICU admission (42.1%). Head and neck GSWs had the longest hospitalization LOS (7.5 days). Longer LOS was significantly associated with abnormalities in radiological findings, receiving blood products, and ICU admission (p≤0.001). Significant predictors of prolonged LOS were major abnormalities in radiological findings [odds ratio (OR)=5.3; 95% confidence interval (CI):2.8-10.2], head and neck GSWs (OR=6.1; 95% CI:1.2-31.9), and blood product transfusion (OR=4.1; 95% CI: 1.0-16.3).



CONCLUSION: This study provides insights into factors influencing prolonged hospitalization in GSW patients, highlighting the importance of radiological findings, head and neck injuries, and blood product transfusion.

