Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the necessity of cervical collars in patients with neck problems.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted on 114 patients who were admitted to the Haft Tir and Rasoul Akram Hospitals (Tehran, Iran) from August to September 2022. The Nexus protocol was used to select the patients with cervical collars. According to the protocol, a cervical collar was required for individuals who had at least one symptom. If none of these symptoms existed, the cervical collar was deemed unnecessary. The data were analyzed using the Chi-square test and Fisher's exact test.



RESULTS: Of the 114 trauma patients, the cervical collar was used unnecessarily by 49 (43%) patients. Tenderness was the most common complication in 62 patients (54.4%). The prevalence of unnecessary cervical collar use was 37.5% in female trauma patients and 43.88% in male trauma patients, which was not statistically significant (p=0.63). The prevalence of unnecessary cervical collar use in trauma patients with multiple trauma was 39.42% and 80% in patients without multiple trauma, which was statistically significant (p=0.018). Patients with a medical history had a higher rate of unnecessary use of the cervical collar (47.96%) than those without a history (12.5%), and this difference was statistically significant (p=0.008).



CONCLUSION: The guidelines for using cervical collars need to be updated by the EMS. Due to the large number of trauma patients in Iran, cervical collars for necessary conditions can help to reduce the healthcare expenses and injuries caused by unnecessary cervical collars.

